Photo 2873
Dinner is served
I watched this magpie catch all three witchety grubs - it would put the first, then thesecond one down on the ground before digging the next one out. Once his beak was full with all three it flew off to a tree where there were chirps of joy :)
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
dinner
,
bird
,
australia
,
magpie
,
grubs
Rosie Kind
ace
Well caught Fav
October 9th, 2024
