Dinner is served by gilbertwood
Dinner is served

I watched this magpie catch all three witchety grubs - it would put the first, then thesecond one down on the ground before digging the next one out. Once his beak was full with all three it flew off to a tree where there were chirps of joy :)
8th October 2024

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Rosie Kind ace
Well caught Fav
October 9th, 2024  
