Previous
Photo 2874
Dreams can come true
Years ago I was sent a card with a picture like this - I always thought how wonderful it would be to capture something similar! Years on and here it is! Two very obliging blue wrens who "attack" your car so I "planted" an extra camera :)
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
1
1
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2874
photos
136
followers
79
following
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
Tags
camera
,
birds
,
blue-wrens
*lynn
ace
Oh! this is so cool. It's like photos we see in magazines!
October 11th, 2024
