Dreams can come true by gilbertwood
Photo 2874

Dreams can come true

Years ago I was sent a card with a picture like this - I always thought how wonderful it would be to capture something similar! Years on and here it is! Two very obliging blue wrens who "attack" your car so I "planted" an extra camera :)
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
*lynn ace
Oh! this is so cool. It's like photos we see in magazines!
October 11th, 2024  
