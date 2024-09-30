Previous
Bad hair day by gilbertwood
Photo 2870

Bad hair day

This cockatoo is a regular visitor to my back yard.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Carole Sandford ace
Ha ha maybe he wanted it like that 😜
September 30th, 2024  
