And that's the weather!
Photo 2864

And that's the weather!

I've just had a week in Geelong house/pet sitting for my son's family and the weather wasn't kind to me! Cloudy, showery and ferocious winds, so didn't get out as much as I had hoped. This was one visit to the waterfront.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
