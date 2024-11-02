Previous
Happy family by gilbertwood
Photo 2881

Happy family

Finally I have found a Wood duck family this spring in our Botanic Gardens. And strangely it is the only family while 40+ ducks have returned to the gardens. Sign of a long dry summer ahead?
