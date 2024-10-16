Previous
Hello Sulli by gilbertwood
Hello Sulli

Sulli was delighted that the blue wrens landed on the window as he was watching them on the side mirror. Quick and difficult to capture with the sun shining bright behind - but we did it :)
Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
