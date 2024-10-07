Sign up
Previous
Photo 2872
New security system has arrived
I was happy to see the Nankeen Kestral has returned to one of his favourite places - the old security box! Two years ago I apotted it out the back of where I volunteer
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
2
3
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th October 2024 12:25pm
Tags
bird
,
australia
,
security
,
kestral
,
bird-of-prey
Hazel
ace
A great catch of this handsome kestrel !
October 7th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful.
October 7th, 2024
