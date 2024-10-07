Previous
New security system has arrived by gilbertwood
Photo 2872

New security system has arrived

I was happy to see the Nankeen Kestral has returned to one of his favourite places - the old security box! Two years ago I apotted it out the back of where I volunteer
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
A great catch of this handsome kestrel !
October 7th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful.
October 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise