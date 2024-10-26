Sign up
Previous
Photo 2879
Nice day for a walk
The brolly girls were all home this weekend so we decided we would walk out to the Port Fairy lighthouse. We had a lot of fun on the way :)
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
3
1
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2879
photos
136
followers
79
following
Tags
umbrella
,
lighthouse
,
brolly-girls
Sally Ings
ace
Your brollies are so bright and cheerful
October 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely day out for the brolly girls. I love Port Fairy.
October 27th, 2024
Hazel
ace
Love the pops of red - and the blue sky!
October 27th, 2024
