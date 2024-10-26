Previous
Nice day for a walk by gilbertwood
Photo 2879

Nice day for a walk

The brolly girls were all home this weekend so we decided we would walk out to the Port Fairy lighthouse. We had a lot of fun on the way :)
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
788% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Your brollies are so bright and cheerful
October 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like a lovely day out for the brolly girls. I love Port Fairy.
October 27th, 2024  
Hazel ace
Love the pops of red - and the blue sky!
October 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise