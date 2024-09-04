Sign up
Previous
Photo 2863
Lurking in the water
We all enjoyed the hippo area at Werribee Zoo too!
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
3
3
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st September 2024 4:49pm
Tags
zoo
,
hippopotamus
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the eyes
September 3rd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wow, great close-up.
September 4th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
I’ve got my eyes on you
September 4th, 2024
