Previous
Photo 2862
No, I'm not in Africa!
I would love to be, but I have to settle for second best and meet my daughter and family at Werribee Zoo. We did have a great day despite the strong winds.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
2
1
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2862
photos
138
followers
79
following
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
5
2
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
1st September 2024 2:32pm
Tags
giraffe
,
zebra
,
zoo
Diana
ace
How wonderful, my favourite animals in one shot! Fabulous capture Denise :-)
September 2nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
Never been to that one. Always forget its there!
September 2nd, 2024
