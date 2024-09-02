Previous
No, I'm not in Africa! by gilbertwood
No, I'm not in Africa!

I would love to be, but I have to settle for second best and meet my daughter and family at Werribee Zoo. We did have a great day despite the strong winds.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Diana ace
How wonderful, my favourite animals in one shot! Fabulous capture Denise :-)
September 2nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
Never been to that one. Always forget its there!
September 2nd, 2024  
