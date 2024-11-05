Previous
Keeping all your ducks in a row! by gilbertwood
Photo 2882

Keeping all your ducks in a row!

These blue-billed ducks only had eyes for the one female swimming nearby.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
789% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise