Previous
Photo 2868
A step back in time
With our awful weather hanging around the brolly girls hatched a plan to entertain ourselves! We had a fun afternoon going back to the 1920's with gambling, smoking and drinking cocktails - only the drinks were real :)
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
1
1
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2868
photos
136
followers
79
following
785% complete
View this month »
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st September 2024 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
umbrella
,
1920's
,
brolly-girls
Babs
ace
You brolly girls have such a wonderful time. What a great shot. fav.
September 22nd, 2024
