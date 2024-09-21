Previous
A step back in time by gilbertwood
A step back in time

With our awful weather hanging around the brolly girls hatched a plan to entertain ourselves! We had a fun afternoon going back to the 1920's with gambling, smoking and drinking cocktails - only the drinks were real :)
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Babs ace
You brolly girls have such a wonderful time. What a great shot. fav.
September 22nd, 2024  
