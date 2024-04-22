Previous
Flying into the sunset by gilbertwood
Photo 2832

Flying into the sunset

We had a colourful smokey sunset after a lovely sunny day for autumn.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Peter Dulis ace
so sweet
April 22nd, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous
April 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
April 22nd, 2024  
