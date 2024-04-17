Sign up
Photo 2830
When you have the feeder all to yourself
We went for a drive down the Great Ocean Road yesterday and had lunch at Lavers Hill. Two places have feeders outside for the parrots and rosellas. This crimson rosella was enjoying some time on his own!
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
0
0
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
bird
australia
crimson-rosella
