Photo 2237
Brolly bears
With no gatherings of the brolly girls allowed, the bears stood up to the challenge - or should I say hung up!!!
Day 45
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
umbrella
,
bears
,
brolly-girls
,
brolly-bears
