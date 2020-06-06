Previous
Next
Another first for 365 by gilbertwood
Photo 2266

Another first for 365

I can happily add this capture of a fur seal into my list of first captures for my 365 project. It was a surprise visitor to our breakwater as they don't normally reside here, but much further west along the coast.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
620% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , a little beauty ! - a lovely shot - fav
June 6th, 2020  
ChristineL ace
Great capture
June 6th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
We have them hear but don't see such good photos like this!
June 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise