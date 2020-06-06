Sign up
Photo 2266
Another first for 365
I can happily add this capture of a fur seal into my list of first captures for my 365 project. It was a surprise visitor to our breakwater as they don't normally reside here, but much further west along the coast.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2551
photos
207
followers
90
following
620% complete
View this month »
2266
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th June 2020 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
beach
,
ocean
,
seal
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , a little beauty ! - a lovely shot - fav
June 6th, 2020
ChristineL
ace
Great capture
June 6th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
We have them hear but don't see such good photos like this!
June 6th, 2020
