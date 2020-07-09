Sign up
Photo 2299
He caught a bear!!
Sulli was having a lovely play with my big bear. I think I have photographed all of my grandchildren with this bear over the years - now I need to go back through photos to make sure I have :)
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2586
photos
205
followers
92
following
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
Tags
bear
,
boy
,
grandson
Babs
ace
Sulli holds no fear ha ha. I think the bear has come off worse in this encounter.
July 9th, 2020
