He caught a bear!! by gilbertwood
Photo 2299

He caught a bear!!

Sulli was having a lovely play with my big bear. I think I have photographed all of my grandchildren with this bear over the years - now I need to go back through photos to make sure I have :)
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Babs ace
Sulli holds no fear ha ha. I think the bear has come off worse in this encounter.
July 9th, 2020  
