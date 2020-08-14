Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2335
Little quacks
On our walk today around Lake Pertobe we were excited to find a family of chestnut teal ducks - spring must be on it's way :)
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
1
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2629
photos
204
followers
95
following
639% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
14th August 2020 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
lake
Babs
ace
What a proud Mum and Dad with all the little quackers.
August 14th, 2020
