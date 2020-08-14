Previous
Little quacks by gilbertwood
Photo 2335

Little quacks

On our walk today around Lake Pertobe we were excited to find a family of chestnut teal ducks - spring must be on it's way :)
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Denise Wood

Babs ace
What a proud Mum and Dad with all the little quackers.
August 14th, 2020  
