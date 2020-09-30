Previous
Canola season by gilbertwood
Canola season

I had a trip to Geelong to visit my son and family and there were plenty of canola fields along the way. However its often difficult to find a lace to pull over to capture the moment!
Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
@gilbertwood
Phil Sandford ace
Said it before, I really do prefer your name for this crop than ours. Lovely panaromic view of the yellow
October 1st, 2020  
