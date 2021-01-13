Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Photo 2479
A special 70
My dear friend made a special card for me with 70 photos of me! And I thought I was the photographer!!!
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2793
photos
211
followers
101
following
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
314
2478
2479
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Tags
photos
,
card
Hazel
ace
Such a thoughtful gift. Happy 70th !
January 13th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
How wonderful & so thoughtful...this is very special...Happy 70th Birthday
January 13th, 2021
Diana
ace
Happy Birthday, what a great idea!
January 13th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
What a thoughtful present! Happy 70th birthday! It’s mine this May - where have the years gone?
January 13th, 2021
