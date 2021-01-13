Previous
A special 70 by gilbertwood
Photo 2479

A special 70

My dear friend made a special card for me with 70 photos of me! And I thought I was the photographer!!!
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Hazel ace
Such a thoughtful gift. Happy 70th !
January 13th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
How wonderful & so thoughtful...this is very special...Happy 70th Birthday
January 13th, 2021  
Diana ace
Happy Birthday, what a great idea!
January 13th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
What a thoughtful present! Happy 70th birthday! It’s mine this May - where have the years gone?
January 13th, 2021  
