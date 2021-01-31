Previous
We are so tiny! by gilbertwood
Photo 2496

We are so tiny!

I spotted a mother blue wren feeding her 2 young ones on the lawn. They look so little against the blades of grass!
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Peter ace
Pretty little birds nicely captured Denise:)
January 31st, 2021  
Rob Z ace
What a lovely catch - you've caught them so very well. :)
January 31st, 2021  
