Photo 2514
Brolly girls still out & about
Just letting you know that the brolly girls still get together when we can - luckily we were all together last Saturday so went for lunch to Port Fairy, then walked around Griffith Island :)
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2835
photos
207
followers
99
following
9
1
2
365
Canon EOS 80D
27th February 2021 4:22pm
island
,
umbrella
,
lighthouse
,
brolly-girls
Lou Ann
ace
Awww! Lovely brollies, aren’t friends wonderful?!
March 1st, 2021
