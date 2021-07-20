Sign up
Photo 2601
A surprise
I was photographing other birds in the open when this egret flew behind me. I just turned and snapped, and as I had a setting allowing for light it made the bushes behind the egret black - but I like it :) sooc
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2927
photos
197
followers
98
following
Tags
bird
,
egret
