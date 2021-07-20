Previous
Next
A surprise by gilbertwood
Photo 2601

A surprise

I was photographing other birds in the open when this egret flew behind me. I just turned and snapped, and as I had a setting allowing for light it made the bushes behind the egret black - but I like it :) sooc
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
712% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise