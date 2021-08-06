Previous
Our golden wattle by gilbertwood
Photo 2617

Our golden wattle

This is Australia's floral emblem, and with the Olympics now happening the "green & gold" Olympians are performing very well.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
August 6th, 2021  
