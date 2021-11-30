Previous
feed me, feed me, feed me! by gilbertwood
feed me, feed me, feed me!

Spotted these three baby swallows in a BBQ shelter at Tower Hill.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Denise Wood

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful little faces!
November 30th, 2021  
