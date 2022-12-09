Sign up
Photo 2787
Merry Christmas from Downunder
We had a fun day on the beach with these two reindeers the other day. Raff now 5 and Sulli 3. Hope everyone has a safe and happy Christmas.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
0
0
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way.
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
Tags
christmas
,
beach
,
grandsons
