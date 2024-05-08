Previous
Close encounter with a wild bird of prey by gilbertwood
Photo 2837

I was so fortunate to be able to watch this black-shouldered kite with his prey yesterday at Port Fairy. He kept eyeballing me but was too intent on eating the prey to worry about me!
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Babs ace
What a great shot. Definitely survival of the fittest
May 9th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What an amazing capture, Denise. Great shot.
May 9th, 2024  
