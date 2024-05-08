Sign up
Previous
Photo 2837
Close encounter with a wild bird of prey
I was so fortunate to be able to watch this black-shouldered kite with his prey yesterday at Port Fairy. He kept eyeballing me but was too intent on eating the prey to worry about me!
8th May 2024
8th May 24
2
1
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
8th May 2024 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
australia
,
bird-of-prey
Babs
ace
What a great shot. Definitely survival of the fittest
May 9th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What an amazing capture, Denise. Great shot.
May 9th, 2024
