Purple snack by gilbertwood
Photo 2836

Purple snack

Spotted this New Holland Honeyeater in the gardens yesterday having a wonderful snack.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Islandgirl ace
Cute capture and lovely bird!
May 2nd, 2024  
