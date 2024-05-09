Sign up
Photo 2838
Smart energy - where sun and wind power meet
I went to photograph the sunset last night, and was surprised to see the wind turbines clearly in front of the glowing sun. It is the true colour as there was smoke in the air from burn offs.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
4
5
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th May 2024 6:50pm
sunset
sun
ocean
wind-turbines
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful and Great timing!
May 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow stunning. A certain top twenty here fav
May 10th, 2024
Jane Anderson
Amazing!
May 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning ! fav
May 10th, 2024
