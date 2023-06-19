Whales in our bay

After a catch up with Merrelyn from WA, I thought I should pop in again - so sorry it's been so long! Merrelyn and her husband arrived here the day after 2 southern right whales decided to visit - sadly they didn't stay. Anyway, here are the whales I had the pleasure to watch. Hope everyone on here is well and it's great to see everyone still enjoying 365 :)