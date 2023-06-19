Whales in our bay

After a catch up with Merrelyn from WA, I thought I should pop in again - so sorry it's been so long! Merrelyn and her husband arrived here the day after 2 southern right whales decided to visit - sadly they didn't stay. Anyway, here are the whales I had the pleasure to watch. Hope everyone on here is well and it's great to see everyone still enjoying 365 :)
We have had lots of whales here too and I have recently posted a photo of them at Boat Harbour, they are fascinating to watch aren't they.
I also went out to Fingal Island recently and for the first time heard the whales singing to each other. A great moment. Never heard them sing before.