Whales in our bay by gilbertwood
Whales in our bay

After a catch up with Merrelyn from WA, I thought I should pop in again - so sorry it's been so long! Merrelyn and her husband arrived here the day after 2 southern right whales decided to visit - sadly they didn't stay. Anyway, here are the whales I had the pleasure to watch. Hope everyone on here is well and it's great to see everyone still enjoying 365 :)
Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Lou Ann ace
Hello Denise! So nice to see this lovely image from you this morning!
June 19th, 2023  
Babs ace
Good to hear from you again Denise. Hope you are well.

We have had lots of whales here too and I have recently posted a photo of them at Boat Harbour, they are fascinating to watch aren't they.

I also went out to Fingal Island recently and for the first time heard the whales singing to each other. A great moment. Never heard them sing before.
June 19th, 2023  
