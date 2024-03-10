Previous
A little ray of sunshine by gilbertwood
A little ray of sunshine

We have just had unbelievable weather for March here in Warrnambool. 40.7C on Saturday and 37.9 today. We never got these temperatures in summer - I'm sure the seasons are changing!!
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Christina ace
Wow beautiful light
March 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these gorgeous rays.
March 11th, 2024  
Margaret Snell ace
Beautiful
March 11th, 2024  
