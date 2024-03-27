Previous
The Brolly Girls "last supper" for Easter by gilbertwood
We had a lovely, but final lunch on Wednesday at one of our favourite restaurants on the coast. Sadly they are closing due to council complications and we're very disappointed.
Have a happy and safe Easter everone everywhere :)
Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Easter to you all !
March 28th, 2024  
