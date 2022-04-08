Sign up
Photo 1535
Incoming Caravan
Staying at our caravan when a new van was delivered onto a nearby empty plot on our site. That’s the site full up again now.
It’s interesting to watch the staff at work but I didn’t want to get too close with my mobile. I’m sure they don’t want an audience when they are trying to manoeuvre a caravan into place.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Tags
caravan
