Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1564
Two And A Half Years Later
I bought tickets to see Les Miserables in March 2020. Two days before we were due to go, the theatres closed down and the UK went into covid lockdown.
The show has been rescheduled twice and, finally, we are going this week. It’s been a long wait.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1567
photos
30
followers
38
following
429% complete
View this month »
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tickets
,
theatre
,
“les
,
miserables”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close