Two And A Half Years Later by gillian1912
Two And A Half Years Later

I bought tickets to see Les Miserables in March 2020. Two days before we were due to go, the theatres closed down and the UK went into covid lockdown.

The show has been rescheduled twice and, finally, we are going this week. It’s been a long wait.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
