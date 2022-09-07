Previous
Dinosaur by gillian1912
Photo 1566

Dinosaur

One of the dinosaurs on the charity trail currently in Norwich. This colourful one is guarding the market place.

Passing by on our way to the theatre.
Gillian Brown

Gillian Brown
