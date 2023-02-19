Sign up
Photo 1649
New Kindle
I treated myself. When I retired my work colleagues bought me a Kindle as they knew I love to read. That one has died so I treated myself to a replacement.
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
Tags
reading
,
books
,
kindle
