Previous
Next
Glass Bird by gillian1912
Photo 1655

Glass Bird

On our recent trip to Devon we visited the House of Marbles where we watched glassmaking and bought this little glass bird.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
453% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise