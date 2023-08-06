Previous
Modern Family Life by gillian1912
Photo 1682

Modern Family Life

Girls’ week at the caravan.

My two daughters both engrossed in their phones/tablets. They had no idea that I took this photo until I showed them later.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
