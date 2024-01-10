Previous
Next
Table Decoration by gillian1912
Photo 1744

Table Decoration

One of the table decorations from my daughter Sarah’s wedding. At home on my late Mum’s dresser for a few days.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
478% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
That’s a pretty arrangement.
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise