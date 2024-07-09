Previous
Horseshoe Frog by gillian1912
Horseshoe Frog

My grandson made this frog from horseshoes welded together at college. A present for his mother who collects frogs.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
JackieR ace
What a clever lad!!
July 9th, 2024  
