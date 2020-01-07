Sign up
Photo 1857
alien
Actually, her name is Jocelyn so I shouldn't be uncharitable but those breathing apparatus do make her look somewhat alien...safety at the expense of fashion, as it should be.
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
1989
photos
266
followers
235
following
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
4th January 2020 3:37pm
mask
street photography
art
gas mask
sculptor
@graemestevens
breathing apparatus
Taffy
ace
From a post apocalyptic looking era. Like the processing.
January 7th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
I th8nk it’s time I get out f here...quickly
January 7th, 2020
