Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1907
na mate, she's not a runner...
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2053
photos
262
followers
233
following
522% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
14th March 2020 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
landscape
,
ruin
,
olympus
,
rural
,
wreck
,
farm
,
machinery
,
tractor
,
@graemestevens
Annie D
ace
she is rather special though :)
March 15th, 2020
