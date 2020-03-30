Sign up
Photo 1920
listen up
it's going to hell in handcart so lets be kind, careful and look after ourselves and others.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
365
portrait
mask
self portrait
selfie
gas mask
megaphone
@graemestevens
loud speaker
loud hailer
