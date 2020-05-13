long view

This is the "long view" down Back Beach, with Paritutu Rock on the right and the Sugar Loaf Islands in the middle. Best on black as always.

Today, after developing a sore throat and dry cough overnight, I was tested for COVID-19 and am back in to isolation. They tell me I'll have my results with 3 days - if it's positive I have to isolate for 2 weeks, if it's negative I have to isolate for a further 48 hours after receiving the results.

Either way, watch this space...just when I was enjoying being back at the beach!