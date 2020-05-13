This is the "long view" down Back Beach, with Paritutu Rock on the right and the Sugar Loaf Islands in the middle. Best on black as always.
Today, after developing a sore throat and dry cough overnight, I was tested for COVID-19 and am back in to isolation. They tell me I'll have my results with 3 days - if it's positive I have to isolate for 2 weeks, if it's negative I have to isolate for a further 48 hours after receiving the results.
Either way, watch this space...just when I was enjoying being back at the beach!