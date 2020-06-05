Previous
Next
resurrection by graemestevens
Photo 1985

resurrection

The beatification of Bagman.

I believe that the normal waiting time for a resurrection is 3 days but ya know, thoughts 'n' prayers and all that...
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise