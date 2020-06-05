Sign up
Photo 1985
resurrection
The beatification of Bagman.
I believe that the normal waiting time for a resurrection is 3 days but ya know, thoughts 'n' prayers and all that...
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2134
photos
265
followers
231
following
Tags
portrait
,
olympus
,
wings
,
self portrait
,
angel
,
saint
,
selfie
,
@graemestevens
,
bagman
