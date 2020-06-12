Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1992
hide and seek
Bagman is ready....or not
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
2
0
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2141
photos
265
followers
230
following
545% complete
View this month »
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
flame
,
bag
,
olympus
,
smoke
,
groceries
,
self portrait
,
bags
,
selfie
,
@graemestevens
,
bagman
Sally Ings
ace
At least it's not the beds that burning. I have no idea why that Midnight Oil song should pop up in my head when I look at this picture.
June 12th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Very nicely done.
June 12th, 2020
