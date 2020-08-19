Previous
i'm not a conspiracy theorist but... by graemestevens
It's all linked - the Rothschilds have joined forces with the Illuminati who, controlled by their blue blooded lizard overlords have worked with Bill Gates to develop a microchip that will be hidden in a vaccine to be forced upon us so that we can all be tracked, monitored and kept docile for the new world order to take effect! Look it up sheeple! Do your own research! It's all linked and I can prove it because Geoff, a guy I went to school with, posted it on Facebook. And don't even get me started on fluoride or chemtrails! And the fuckers stole my legs so that I can't get out there and tell people!

Note: Please do not take this shit seriously, FFS
Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Well, if it's on Facebook then obviously it's totally true. A shame about your legs...
August 19th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
Um...more than your legs missing...
August 19th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
I for one welcome our blue blooded lizard overlords! I think Geoff maybe needs a little help..
August 19th, 2020  
Jeff Jones ace
I keep wondering how Bill Gates is the solution.... he still hasn't solved the COMPUTER virus problem.
August 19th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
What no gas mask?! I like the tartan cloth version though!
August 19th, 2020  
Harbie ace
Fun shot!
August 19th, 2020  
