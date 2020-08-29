Sign up
Photo 2053
bad boys
One of the older pairs in the stable these particular ones have seen some action - and at 15 years continue to so.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
work
olympus
bokeh
boots
doc martens
docs
dr martens
work boots
Issi Bannerman
ace
A great pair of boots with a big history, clearly! Great shot.
August 29th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Those shoes have character for sure, lots of stories they could tell no doubt!
August 29th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
So much character........and filth
August 29th, 2020
