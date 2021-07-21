Sign up
Photo 2140
pateanui-a-turi
Waipipi windfarm from the mouth of the Patea River in South Taranaki. This wind farm has only been functional for 6 months and I've been waiting for "conditions to be just so". I think I'm satisfied.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
0
0
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2294
photos
232
followers
213
following
586% complete
View this month »
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
21st July 2021 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
waves
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
olympus
,
surf
,
turbines
,
seascape
,
windfarm
,
wind farm
,
taranaki
,
patea
