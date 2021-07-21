Previous
pateanui-a-turi by graemestevens
pateanui-a-turi

Waipipi windfarm from the mouth of the Patea River in South Taranaki. This wind farm has only been functional for 6 months and I've been waiting for "conditions to be just so". I think I'm satisfied.
Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
