Previous
Next
broadcast by graemestevens
Photo 2145

broadcast

A pretty shit couple of weeks with being back in Level 4 Lockdown and a death in the family. Tired of seeing conspiracy theorists and "the woke" getting air time.
A kind gift from a good friend means another beautiful radio waiting to polished up.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise